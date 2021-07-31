Spacious, meticulously cared for Grand Victorian is the quintessential Butte historic dream home. Original details include hardwood flooring, incredible woodwork, majestic pocket doors gracing the foyer, living room & dining room, amazing built-ins throughout, lead glass windows & so much more! This property is virtually untouched & beautifully preserved...a MUST see!! Beautiful brick exterior with charming covered porches & balconies. The adorable carriage house needs some TLC but could be restored to provide a very unique space (or continue to be garage/storage). Conveniently located within walking distance of Butte Central High School, St James Hospital, Montana Tech & walking trails. Call your favorite agent for a showing TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $249,000
