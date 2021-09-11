4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $247,000

Pay attention to detail in this beautiful home in uptown Butte just blocks from MT Tech. As you enter the home you will fall in love with everything it has to offer. A living room, dining room, kitchen, and full bathroom on the main floor. 4 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Single car garage in the back with parking pad to the west. This property is the only one on the block that contains 2 lots and contains 5,838 sq. ft. with a yard to enjoy outdoor activities or room to build a larger garage. Call today to schedule an appointment.