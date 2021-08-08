Great home on a large lot, with so much potential! There are 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 (non-conforming) bedrooms downstairs. It has been separated for the current owner to rent out an apartment for additional income, but could VERY easily be a singly family home again by taking down 1 small wall closing off a staircase. There is a large addition to the home that was previously used as a daycare.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $230,000
