Cute 3 bedroom house on a corner lot, WITH an adorable shotgun style house that comes fully furnished! The large house currently rents out for $950/ month with a $30 water fee. The shotgun house is vacant for showings, and the property manager believes it will rent out for $800/ month with a $30 water fee.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte police hightailed it out to Interstate 15-90 after an 11:30 a.m. call Thursday from a 56-year-old Wyoming man who said he was going to j…
Angry crowds of Afghans gathered in Farah Province in 2009 to protest the killing of civilians by U.S. airstrikes.
Renovations to one of Butte’s more “modern day” icons have been a long time coming, and like so many Mining City projects, there’s a long list…
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced one additional COVID death, an individual under the age of 40.
New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota near Bainville.
An engineering and consulting firm will spend months analyzing every aspect of Butte-Silver Bow’s parks and recreation system and then deliver…
Butte-Silver Bow has $472,000 ready to spend on a long-needed fire-suppression system for the cherished Mother Lode Theatre, and officials are…
Some momentous 50th birthdays occurred this year.
Spangberg said, “I looked at my buddy, Bob Powers from the Seattle area, and said, ‘let’s go see what’s going on over there’.”