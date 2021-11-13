 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $225,000

Cute 3 bedroom house on a corner lot, WITH an adorable shotgun style house that comes fully furnished! The large house currently rents out for $950/ month with a $30 water fee. The shotgun house is vacant for showings, and the property manager believes it will rent out for $800/ month with a $30 water fee.

