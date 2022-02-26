 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $220,000

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $220,000

Great home with 4 bedrooms, new kitchen 1 completed bathroom and 1 bathroom ready to be finished. Exterior needs some siding work at the dormers and rear addition. Property comes with a second lot in the alley, could use for additional parking, shop or possible a second building site. Kitchen is under construction and waiting on materials to finish. Final cleaning of the home to be completed after construction. Damaged windows have been contracted to be replaced.

