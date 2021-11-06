This quaint cozy home is just waiting for someone to make it their own! Although charmingly moderate on the outside, this home is quite spacious on the inside with 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming), 2 bathrooms, formal dining and 2 livingroom spaces. Mudrooms in both the front and back makes sure everything stays neat and tidy. Located almost directly across the street from Montana Technological University, this would make a perfect investment property or Airbnb. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $199,000
