 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $199,000

This quaint cozy home is just waiting for someone to make it their own! Although charmingly moderate on the outside, this home is quite spacious on the inside with 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming), 2 bathrooms, formal dining and 2 livingroom spaces. Mudrooms in both the front and back makes sure everything stays neat and tidy. Located almost directly across the street from Montana Technological University, this would make a perfect investment property or Airbnb. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News