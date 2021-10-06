4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $120,000

 Skip to main content
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is a fixer upper. The Victorian exterior of this home has had some careful maintenance, but the interior needs full renovation. It could be a 4 bedroom, 2 bath house, or a duplex with two 2-bedroom, 1 bath apartments! Original trim and high ceilings, with a nice layout for either a house or a duplex. A great project for a contractor or a very handy person in beautiful uptown Butte. Restore this Victorian Beauty to her original charm!

