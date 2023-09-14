Absolutely stunning, beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home bordering Forest Service Land on 29.57 acres!!!! This is a one of a kind home perfectly nestled in the mountains south of Butte...country living with a short commute into town. This amazing home features high vaulted ceilings, a beautiful cherry cabinet kitchen, cherry doors, engineered wood and tile floors, formal dining area, laundry on each floor and tons of natural light...not to mention the million dollar views!!! Walk or ride out your back gate and access hundreds of acres of National Forest land!!! Other features of the property include: 40x60 attached garage with in floor radiant heat and a loft above. The property is horse ready. 20x30 Pole Barn, 24x36 Pole Barn with a loft, 20x24 Green House, 8x10 Green House, and Chicken coop Wood Fired boiler that heats the floor in the garage and supplements both the forced air unit and the hot water tank in the home. 1000 gallon leased propane tank. Buyers and Buyer's Agent to do their own due diligence regarding square footage of home and acreage.