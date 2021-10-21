From the moment you arrive at 418 Saddlehorn Drive, you know you've found a true gem of a property. There's no way I can accurately describe it in this tiny space, you have to see it for yourself! The house has a spacious layout with a large master suite and private office on one side of the vaulted entry and living room and three bedrooms and a guest bath on the other. The owners thought of everything and the high end features abound...you'll find an induction cooktop, convection microwave and oven in the kitchen, a Soapstone wood burning fireplace, solid wood doors, hot water on demand, new exterior paint and roof, a hot tub with privacy screen, and that's only the house! Outside there's mature landscaping and fully fenced yard, a 6 ton haybarn, 4 fenced pastures, a 100'X130' riding arena, natural rock outcroppings and a seasonal spring, a playground with trampoline, 2 loafing sheds, and an absolutely gorgeous barn with three stalls, a private office, tack room, and paddocks!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,299,000
