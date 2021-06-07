4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,100,000

When you walk through the front door of this custom home you are greeted with views for miles towards the East Ridge and the lights of Butte. The living room is anchored by the double sided gas fireplace, and all you will want to do is curl up in front of it with a great book or to just stare out the windows! There is a large dining space and the kitchen is surrounded by a bar height island with unique built in bar stools. The granite countertops accent the flooring and cabinets perfectly, and there is a central island. The massive hood over the stovetop is surrounded by rock that draws its inspiration from the fireplace, and the two rooms feel like home. The main floor also has a master suite with jetted tub and its own private deck, a second bath and bedroom, laundry, half bath, and mud room right off the three car garage. When you head downstairs you find a brightly lit walk out family room, two bedrooms, a bath, workout room, and two additional rooms. All on 5.65 acres! View More