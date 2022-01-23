Enjoy the beautiful surrounding of country living while sitting watching the Elk come for a visit. Are you looking for a place with lots of storage? Look no more this house has an oversized garage with pole barn. Picture yourself relaxing in the front room with great views of the Pintler Mountains. Call you Realtor today to schedule a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gallatin County officials continue to investigate after two brothers were shot to death in the small town of Three Forks, northwest of Bozeman, over the weekend.
Joseph and Therese McClafferty, executives with Montana Technological University and Butte School District #1 respectively, are leaving to tak…
Cody Allen Eaton of Butte was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Most recent Butte-Silver Bow police reports include stolen car with condoms and pot inside; DUI with child in vehicle and more.
Thursday's police reports note stolen items, including a 55-inch television, Xbox and a jacket valued at $109.
Come — take a ride into a dream.
Montana Highway Patrol believes the victim over-corrected and lost control of her Jeep Wrangler on Montana 55 and was ejected when the vehicle rolled.
Butte-Silver Bow wants to use $7.3 million in federal COVID money to leverage twice that amount and pay for nearly $22 million in public works projects in Butte.
A woman was charged with vehicular homicide in December after a domestic dispute turned deadly in August in Whitehall.