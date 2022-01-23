 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $800,000

4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $800,000

Enjoy the beautiful surrounding of country living while sitting watching the Elk come for a visit. Are you looking for a place with lots of storage? Look no more this house has an oversized garage with pole barn. Picture yourself relaxing in the front room with great views of the Pintler Mountains. Call you Realtor today to schedule a showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News