If your ready to have a charming craftsman home in Anaconda, 721 W Third Street could be the home for you! Stepping inside there is a huge enclosed porch, massive living room, a gourmet kitchen, private master suite, and three huge bedrooms that have walk in closets! This home has many updates that include many upgrades throughout, new roof, new windows, underground sprinklers and much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $469,000
