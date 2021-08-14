4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $267,000

Updated home located on the west end of Anaconda! This large two story 4 bedroom, 1 bath home has been updated throughout, including brand new main floor bathroom, new flooring and refinished hardwood floors, new windows, insulation, and the updates go on. Large main floor square footage with dining area open to the living area and french doors opening to the kitchen. Three large bedrooms on second floor, including master bedroom with walk-in closet. Sun porch. Large fully fenced in backyard. Two car/carport garage. Mature landscaping, including apple tree, new sod, and greenery.