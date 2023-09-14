Welcome to this beautiful 20.5 acres of country living! The home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms along with much more extra space. The sunroom upstairs will leave you finding yourself lost in the beautiful views for hours on end, soaking up the sunshine!! Located just on the outskirts of Anaconda, this home is move in ready and has had many recent updates. Bring your horses and livestock, this place is already set up and there's plenty of room! The views of mountains and rolling hills are just breathtaking! The horse facility features 5 interior stalls, tack room & office space. There are also outdoor/covered run-in stalls attached, along with a large covered car port. Frost free spigots throughout. The property also features a very large steel outbuilding for your choice of use, such as a hay shed, livestock, parking garage.. the opportunities are endless! Don't miss your chance to purchase your very own, horse property! Owner is willing to carry a short term contract for deed, terms & conditions TBD!