This incredible opportunity includes two homes sited on a 20 acre parcel that is spectacular in its own right. Mature douglas fir trees tower above a rolling landscape punctuated by massive granite outcroppings of the Boulder Batholith. One home (50 Scenic Drive) is a log masterpiece built by the Amish in 2011. The approximately 2,500 square feet includes the tuck under garage and a loft bedroom large enough to sleep two. The main floor includes a beautiful and spacious kitchen, master bedroom, full bath, and great room accented by a large full length covered deck that provides a sweeping view of the Tobacco Root Mountains and the Highland Mountains. The lower level includes the two car garage and finished family room which can double as a guest bedroom. The second home (4 Prospectors Loop) has never been finished. Both homes are set in secluded locations on the property at distance from each other. The second home is located close to a developed spring , manmade pond and a small tributary of Pipestone Creek but does not currently have any utilities ,well, or septic installed. Wildlife in the area include deer, elk, coyotes, and black bear