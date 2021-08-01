3 Bedroom Home in Whitehall - $825,000

Make your dreams your reality with this stunning home on 20 acres with that Montana appeal! Panoramic views of 6 mountain ranges from the front deck, miles of public land and trail systems nearby, minutes from Whitehall and Butte, and easy access to i90. Home has been completely remodeled in 2021, with all new flooring, appliances, paint, roof, furnace, and siding. Large 24 X 32 garage with plenty of room for your toys and projects. Chicken coop, garden area, and a proven VRBO income source from an apartment and teepee deck. Property is cross fenced and ready for horses. This property conveniently has two entrances from two different roads. You must come see this unique property to make your dreams come true with endless possibilities!