Welcome to your secluded haven at 169 Lost Moose Bend Road, where breathtaking natural beauty meets the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Nestled on an expansive 20-acre parcel, this property boasts stunning rock formations, majestic trees, and the rare luxury of backing up to vast stretches of public land, ensuring your tranquility is forever protected. Tucked away at the end of the road, this property offers unparalleled seclusion, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Step into a generously sized home that perfectly complements the natural splendor around it. Find comfort and convenience within its walls it is a true gem, boasting living space of 2,080 sq. including one conforming bedroom and two non-conforming bedrooms. The 480 sq.ft. guest home offers a cozy escape with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Additionally a large detached garage with ample space awaits, spanning 768 sq. ft. large garden and root cellar. Don't miss this opportunity.