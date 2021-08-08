3 Bedroom Home in Rocker - $379,000

Located just outside of Butte, this house is ready for you to call it home today! There is so much light from the numerous windows throughout, hardwood floors in the main living area, a large kitchen with seating at the peninsula island, as well as a dining area just inside the sliding glass doors to the back yard. The yard is partially fenced, and there is a large shop in addition to the attached two car garage! There are three bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level, with 1 bath just off the large master bedroom with two closets. The basement has been partially finished with a large office area complete with custom shelving, and a bonus bedroom. Add carpet and furniture and you're ready to have a fantastic additional living space! Laundry is also in the basement. The views from this house are fantastic, and it is truly rural living close to all the amenities of town. Call me or your favorite agent today to see this beautiful home!