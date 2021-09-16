 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $635,000

Walk in to this gorgeous house and notice the expanisve vaulted ceilings and the open concept. Mountain views all around and spectacular sunsets from your expansive covered deck. Nice theater room and family room in the basemeent. House was built in 2008 and includes a single car attached garage, double detached garage and a huge pole barn. There are no covenants on this 20+ acre property so bring your horses, cows, goats or whatever your Montana dream looks like.

