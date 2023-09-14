Escape to the idyllic beauty of Ramsay, Montana, where this home awaits in the sought-after Vernon Heights. Nestled on an expansive 40+/- acre parcel, this property offers a lifestyle defined by space, comfort, and breathtaking views. Welcome to a sprawling 2,656+/- square foot residence that exudes both elegance and practicality. The heart of the home is the large open kitchen, where culinary creations come to life amidst modern amenities and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Gather around the dining room fireplace for intimate dinners or cozy evenings, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of dancing flames. The grandeur continues in the generously proportioned living room, where abundant natural light and sweeping views seamlessly merge to create a sense of connection with the great outdoors. This is the space where conversations flow, laughter echoes, and life's precious moments are celebrated. Retreat to the master bedroom, a haven of tranquility that ensures restful nights and rejuvenating mornings. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in total, there's ample space to accommodate family and friends while preserving privacy and comfort. The single-car attached garage offers convenience, shielding your vehicle from the elements and providing additional storage. Meanwhile, the triple-car shop is a haven for enthusiasts and creatives alike. With an attached bonus room and full bathroom, this space transforms effortlessly into a studio, workshop, or recreational area tailored to your passions. Outside, the 40+/- acre canvas unfolds, inviting exploration and connection with nature's wonders. The ever-changing landscape, from the vibrant wildflowers of spring to the golden hues of fall, presents a symphony of colors that serves as a backdrop to your Montana dreams. Vernon Heights offers the ideal blend of serenity and accessibility. While you revel in the solitude of your private oasis, essential amenities and services are just a short drive away, ensuring that you're never far from the essentials of modern life. 279 Vernon Heights is an invitation to experience the splendor of Montana living at its finest. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home your own – come and discover the allure of Vernon Heights in Ramsay, Montana. Sellers are offering a $15,000 credit for new flooring.