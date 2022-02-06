One of a kind location! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms on main level with open living room/kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and rock fireplace accents the main living room. Walk out on the large porch and enjoy the morning sun and view that just keeps going. The master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet and attached bathroom with a relaxing soaker tub. The basement is partially finished with a third bathroom, family room and two additional bedrooms, minimal work needs to be done to complete the projects. Attached double car garage. 20 acres that borders forest service land. *photos enhanced
3 Bedroom Home in Rader Creek - $695,000
