3 Bedroom Home in Other See Remarks - $1,290,000

Imagine laying in your room and listening to the breeze flow through the trees and the elk bugle in your backyard. This luxury property features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with high end fixtures. After, making your coffee at the coffee bar you can step out onto the custom concrete patio and watch the sun rise on your 55.29 acres of property. Additional features include custom pine and alder cabinets, five-burner cooktop and a very spacious floor plan for all your entertaining needs. The guest house features one bedroom, one bathroom, a loft, and a very sizeable floor plan. The outdoor surroundings of this home include a pond where you can sit back and watch wildlife come in for a drink of water. Living here allows you to watch the seasons change, the fall colors consume the valley & winter snow that makes your yard look like a Christmas card. A backup generator included.