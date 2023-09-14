[PROPERTY HAS MAIN HOME & GUEST HOME] Welcome to your Montana dream retreat overlooking your own private lake. Located in Elk Park Montana this enchanting property is nestled in the mountains and is surrounded by acres of national forest, offering a truly magical escape. The lakeside location allows you to easily access the tranquil waters. Whether you enjoy swimming, paddle boarding, boating (non-motorized) or fishing, this picturesque property offers endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation. The main cabin features three cozy bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing ample space for you and your loved ones. Located in the great room is a stunning rock fireplace that provides a dramatic centerpiece for entertaining and relaxing. The comfortable sunroom, with its panoramic views, is the perfect spot for morning coffee. Additionally, there is a charming original guest house built in the 1920’s, perfect for hosting friends and family or as a private sanctuary for visitors. A spacious shop provides plenty of room for hobbies, while a delightful playhouse and small lakeside boathouse add a touch of whimsy to the property. One of the main highlights of this property is the one-third ownership share in The Nez Perce Lakes Trout Company which include amenities such as a barn & corral, common picnic area at the upper lake, skeet shooting and small log cabin all situated on approximately 44 forested acres. To ensure that the property is well-maintained throughout the year, there is a dedicated on site caretaker available year-round. The location of this property provides a sense of seclusion while still being within easy reach of the conveniences of nearby Butte and Helena Montana. Situated near the Continental Divide Trail, nature enthusiasts will be in awe of the stunning vistas and abundant wildlife that surround this gem of a property. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature as you explore hiking trails or simply soak in the peacefulness of your surroundings. This property presents an incredible opportunity to own a slice of paradise in Montana. With its captivating surroundings, charming cabins and a myriad of recreational activities at your doorstep, this property truly embodies the spirit of the great outdoors. Don't miss out on the chance to make this your own private sanctuary.