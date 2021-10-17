This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 28x28 shop featuring an upstairs studio apartment sits on 10 acres overlooking the stunning Clark Fork River and Deer Lodge Valley. The Flint Creek Mountains directly to the west boast stunning snow capped mountain views enhanced further at dusk with amazing sunsets. The lower pasture has a spring that is great for watering animals, & cross fenced pastures to the north & east of the home add more space for horses other other farm animals. The acreage & space also offers ideal privacy. The home has been recently updated with new floors, carpet, paint throughout, & more. The apartment & pasture have brought in a great source of rental income over the years. Situated in the heart of SW Montana, year round outdoor recreation such as hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, mountain biking, etc. are just minutes away.
3 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 28-year-old Butte man accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl and seeking more sexual encounters apologized Thursday before a judge sentenced…
Police say they arrested Dane Wagner, the fired former general manager of the troubled Tommyknockers baseball club in Butte, for going into a …
DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend…
Courthouse vandalized
Police reports:
Two more Butte-Silver Bow residents have died from COVID-19.
- Updated
A GoFundMe page set up for a Washington woman who was severely burned after jumping into a Yellowstone National Park hot spring to rescue her dog has so far raised more than $58,000 for her medical expenses.
It’s looking likely that Expedition League baseball in Butte is one-and-done.
Broadway disturbance
-
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.