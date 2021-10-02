This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 28x28 shop featuring an upstairs studio apartment sits on 10 acres overlooking the stunning Clark Fork River and Deer Lodge Valley. The Flint Creek Mountains directly to the west boast stunning snow capped mountain views enhanced further at dusk with amazing sunsets. The lower pasture has a spring that is great for watering animals, & cross fenced pastures to the north & east of the home add more space for horses other other farm animals. The acreage & space also offers ideal privacy. The home has been recently updated with new floors, carpet, paint throughout, & more. The apartment & pasture have brought in a great source of rental income over the years. Situated in the heart of SW Montana, year round outdoor recreation such as hunting,
3 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twelve candidates have been named homecoming royalty for Butte High School.
Prosecutors say a 53-year-old Butte man with eight previous DUI convictions was under the influence of drugs or alcohol once again when a Mont…
Couy Griffin mined his preaching background Friday night when he proclaimed to the pro-Trump crowd that he believes the former president is anointed by God.
Butte-Silver Bow County recorded a sobering increase in coronavirus cases Wednesday and recent numbers compare to November 2020, when the city…
MISSOULA — U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced two Butte men this week on methamphetamine-related charges.
This story has been updated with additional historical details.
Butte police reports
The 2021 Butte High School homecoming queens are Jordyn Bolton and Saylor Allen. Homecoming king is Max Demarais.
A Butte man who faced attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting another man in the hand while trying to steal a car has pleaded guilty…