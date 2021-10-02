3 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $340,000

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 28x28 shop featuring an upstairs studio apartment sits on 10 acres overlooking the stunning Clark Fork River and Deer Lodge Valley. The Flint Creek Mountains directly to the west boast stunning snow capped mountain views enhanced further at dusk with amazing sunsets. The lower pasture has a spring that is great for watering animals, & cross fenced pastures to the north & east of the home add more space for horses other other farm animals. The acreage & space also offers ideal privacy. The home has been recently updated with new floors, carpet, paint throughout, & more. The apartment & pasture have brought in a great source of rental income over the years. Situated in the heart of SW Montana, year round outdoor recreation such as hunting,