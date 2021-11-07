3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $950,000

Stunning nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Potential for 5+ Bedroom, 2 walk in closets in master bedroom, 3 Bath, has den and antique room now could be bedrooms, home on 20+ acres of beautiful landscaping and background views surround the home. Great kitchen has granite countertops. Has crown molding throughout and 3/4" hardwood throughout the upstairs. No maintenance Trek decking. Private owner hunting rights for Flint Creek Estate. Bring the family, the horses, and all of your toys!! You'll love having two 2 car garages. This is an exceptional one of a kind property! Just a short distance to 3 golf courses, Jack Nicklas), Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski area, Big Hold for Fishing, Hunting and many outdoor activities. Easy access to 1,000's of acres of Public lands, the I-15 and the I-90. You don't want to wait to see this property! Call today for an appointment!