Stunning nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Potential for 5+ Bedroom, 2 walk in closets in master bedroom, 3 Bath, has den and antique room now could be bedrooms, home on 20+ acres of beautiful landscaping and background views surround the home. Great kitchen has granite countertops. Has crown molding throughout and 3/4" hardwood throughout the upstairs. No maintenance Trek decking. Private owner hunting rights for Flint Creek Estate. Bring the family, the horses, and all of your toys!! You'll love having two 2 car garages. This is an exceptional one of a kind property! Just a short distance to 3 golf courses, Jack Nicklas), Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski area, Big Hold for Fishing, Hunting and many outdoor activities. Easy access to 1,000's of acres of Public lands, the I-15 and the I-90. You don't want to wait to see this property! Call today for an appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have released the names of two teenagers who were killed in a crash in Powell County early Saturday morning that left two others injured.
Prosecutors want a Butte man sentenced to 30 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times before she was reported as …
With a gun pointed at a desk clerk, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, an armed robbery took place at America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker.
A western Montana woman has been charged with deliberate homicide after Lake County officials said it appeared she intentionally struck a woman with her car, killing her.
After months of debate and public input, including outcries for change, Butte-Silver Bow Commissioners have decided to reduce a 12-day window …
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
Sixty-nine years after they were constructed and 15 years since they were last useful, concrete curbs to accommodate ice and hold up rink boar…
Voters have elected James Jess as mayor in Deer Lodge and Nicole Haas as mayor in Ennis.
Two teenagers from the region died early Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle that failed to negotiate a sharp curve in Powell County.