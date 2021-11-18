3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $800,000

Location, location, location! This home is tucked away from the noise and worry of the world and sits nestled on almost an acre of private landscaped ground on the third green, fourth tee of the Butte Country Club golf course! Homes like this are very rare and unique! To the South, the coveted Highland mountains offer a magnificent backdrop behind the greens as you entertain outdoors. Meander inside and continue to gather in the formal living room and dining room, which offers 2 staircases and a prominent fireplace. Work from home in the private 2nd level loft; or use this space as an exercise room or art studio. This stylish home offers a master suite, complete with it's own laundry area, large organized walk-in closet, and updated bathroom. Enjoy quiet reading and coffee from the sunroom on the North side, while watching birds in the yard. The carriage house offers outdoor storage, parking, or the opportunity for a hobby shop.