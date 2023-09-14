Welcome to 102 Meadow View Dr, a charming 3 Bed, 3 Bath, and 3 Car garage, split-level entry home on 1 acre in Butte, MT. This inviting residence offers comfort, style, and entertainment, perfect for delightful living. Nestled on the south side of town, enjoy breathtaking mountain views and a serene, secluded atmosphere. Appreciate nature's tranquility in this private retreat. The main floor boasts an open concept living room and kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace. Two bedrooms and a bathroom provide cozy accommodations, while the spacious master suite offers a serene retreat. In the basement, a double-sided fireplace adorns the bar area, ideal for gatherings. The 10ft deep pool and hot tub room create a year-round oasis for relaxation. This home also features newer cupboards and appliances, a hidden safe, and a fully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers. Discover the joy of living in this secluded home with mountain views. Personal items to convey with the sale are range, refrigerator, dishwasher, pool table, juke box, bar stools, riding lawn mower, snow blower, mini bar fridge, and a large Safe & Lock Co. Safe. Schedule your private showing at 102 Meadow View Dr today! Your dream home awaits!