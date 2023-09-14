Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2-½ bathrooms situated on 11.68 acres! Built in 1998 this home offers 3,632 sq. ft. of living space and includes a living room, dining room, and kitchen on the main. Attached 2 car garage with an unfinished room upstairs that could be used as an art studio, workout room, man cave, etc. Full walkout basement with a family room, laundry room, workshop, extra room for storage, and a private patio with an area for a hot tub to enjoy the peaceful mornings and evenings every chance you get. As you walk outside to enjoy the amazing landscaped yard take in the beautiful views of Butte from the covered front porch or walk around to back and sit on the deck and enjoy the sunshine! Detached 2 car garage is an added bonus for all of your equipment and toys.. Schedule an appointment today to view this wonderful property with your favorite real estate agent!!