This custom three bedroom and three-bathroom minutes south of town sits on three landscaped acres and offers pure joy. The master bedroom offers a custom fireplace, walk in closet and five-piece master bathroom that checks all the right boxes. The kitchen offers custom counter tops and cabinets, and 360 views of your own horse pastures. There is also an outdoor enclosed kitchen that will include a BBQ, and year-round enjoyment. Other amenities of this property include paved driveway, heated two car garage, landscaped yard, and an outbuilding that has been wired for electrical and heat.