Take a look at this very well maintained home within minutes of the amenities of town! Open living room/family and kitchen with AMAZING views off the front deck! Main floor has two bedrooms and two full baths. Full walk out basement with family room, bedroom and bath and another kitchen. Attached two car garage and a walk-in vault. All of this on 8.49 acres!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $645,000
