Imagine walking off your property and being on the campus of Montana Tech. This beautiful Craftsman sits on 3 city lots next to campus. You can drink your coffee on the back deck and watch the students buzz around the campus. The front of the house has a nice porch with clinker brink stones accenting the home. The basement, which has a bedroom and bathroom, could easily be converted to a walk-out apartment with proper zoning permission. The interior has all the charm of the beams and built-ins of the Craftsman homes. The electrical system, heating systsem, insulation, and decking are newer.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $500,000
