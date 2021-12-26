 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $489,000

Welcome home! You will find such a feeling of warmth and comfort the instant you step through the front door of this spacious home. The current owners have treated this home with such care, and it is apparent in every area of the home: from the recently updated kitchen, to the large owner's bedroom, the spacious family room downstairs, the patio with fire pit, and the expansive 2.5 acre lot that has been perfectly manicured and landscaped over the years. There are mature trees that offer privacy to the east, and unencumbered breathtaking views to the west. The only thing left to do is move in and enjoy all of the beauty this home has to offer. Come check it out today, but be prepared to fall in love!!

