Prepare to fall head over heals in love with this beautifully renovated home in the Country Club! The current owner have thought of every detail, and are excited for new owners to make this home their own. When you enter the home you are greeted with a fireplace in the living room ,as well as dining area and open concept kitchen. The island ads additional work space as well as bonus seating, and will be the place your friends and family are sure to gather. Step outside and you find a covered patio, outdoor kitchen space, and well landscaped yard. The recently added owner's suit is the perfect place to relax at the end of the day. The sellers have put in the time and work so they only left for you to do is kick up your feet and enjoy your new dream home. This stunning property will not disappoint! Come check it out today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $485,000
