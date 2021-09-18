3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $474,900

Meticulously maintained! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large corner lot in the very well desired lower west-side features cathedral ceilings, open concept floor plan with spacious kitchen with granite countertops, island, and newer stainless steel appliances, wood burning stove, master suite with double sinks and separate makeup counter, full finished basement with large bedrooms and living area. Covered deck. Oversized attached 2 car garage with RV pad. Beautifully manicured lawn and landscaping. Underground sprinkling. Subdivision has HOA and community park.