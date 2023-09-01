A great Opportunity to own one of the few 3 Bedroom 2 baths Townhouses with over 1700 sqft., located in the newest Townhome Subdivision. Enjoy the open floorplan with a large living room, a exquisite nice modern kitchen and a lovely and warm dining area. The spacious master bedroom with a walking closet and master bath let's you have privacy and room to relax. The two additional bedrooms provide room for family, friends or an office and more. The central AC will keep you cool during the hot summer days. You will absolutely love the feeling and warmth of this home. This is one home you have to go see to experience the ambiance and warmth. Call your Real Estate Professional today to view this exceptional property.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $449,000
