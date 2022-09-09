 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $419,000

  • Updated
2318 South Dakota Street could be your new home! This new construction home offers a large open floor plan, single level living, and 1,350 square feet that is laid out perfectly. Not only does this home offer three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached oversized double car garage, it also features central air conditioning, stamped concrete, and many other custom features! If you are ready to move right in, schedule your showing today!

