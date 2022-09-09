2318 South Dakota Street could be your new home! This new construction home offers a large open floor plan, single level living, and 1,350 square feet that is laid out perfectly. Not only does this home offer three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached oversized double car garage, it also features central air conditioning, stamped concrete, and many other custom features! If you are ready to move right in, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $419,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of two Butte men accused in the shooting death of a man during a botched bounty hunt now faces additional felony tampering charges.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for attacking his ex-wife in Butte and firing a gun at her boyfriend.
Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty in May to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance as charged in an indictment.
The bomb squad secured the dynamite and took it for disposal.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Firefighters cleared the scene by 7 a.m., and the fire remains under investigation.
Several Butte-Silver Bow commissioners feel blindsided by the county's move to collaborate with the Rescue Mission to seek development for vacant lots on East Park Street.
Attorney addresses council about the hazardous health concern and “blight on the city.”
The remodeled facility will provide space for an additional 15 to 20 staff members.