Prepare to fall in love with the modern farmhouse style beauty!! The current owners have paid attention to every details in the updates they have done to this home, striking just the right balance of comfort and refined style. From the crisp, quartz counter tops, to the neutral gray flooring, you will not find a detail that has been overlooked. Imagine getting to live in a home that is the envy of all that enter. You have the perfect layout combined with a spacious outodoor area, both perfect for entertaining. As the only home currently for sale in the columbia garden estates, it is sure to fly off the market. And with all that the current owners have done, there is still room for equity in the large, unfinished basement. There is plenty of room to add two additional bedrooms, two living areas, and an additional bath. This is the home you have been dreaming of.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
A 45-year-old Spokane man drove a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90 early Saturday and the resulting co…
The sixth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Two new Butte-Silver Bow police officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Robert Whelan.
Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.
A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."