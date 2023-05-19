2728 George Street has could be your next home! Constructed in 2018, this home offers an open concept floor plan, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a master suite, and stainless steel appliances. Outside you will notice the yard is fully landscaped with underground sprinkling, and a privacy fence in the back. There is ample space in the oversized double car garage for vehicles and your toys! Call your favorite agent to schedule a showing!