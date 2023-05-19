2728 George Street has could be your next home! Constructed in 2018, this home offers an open concept floor plan, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a master suite, and stainless steel appliances. Outside you will notice the yard is fully landscaped with underground sprinkling, and a privacy fence in the back. There is ample space in the oversized double car garage for vehicles and your toys! Call your favorite agent to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Two Butte men accused of homicide in a botched bounty hunt in Butte will be tried together in October.
It will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.
A woman being investigated on suspicion of hitting and killing an Indigenous woman in Arlee appeared in Butte-Silver Bow County court on charg…