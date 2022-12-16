 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $399,000

To be completed in early 2023, this new build construction home seamlessly blends elegance with functional living space. This thoughtful floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached double car garage. The floor plan also includes an open-concept living room and kitchen area, complete with vaulted ceilings. The spacious kitchen offers high quality appliances and solid surface countertops. Timber Butte Builders appreciate creating an elevated environment in your home and have done so with many custom features throughout. You've got to see this home! *Pictures are of similar home* *Home is to-be-built*

