Built by Timber Butte Builders in 2020, this home has so much to offer. Walking into the home, you'll notice the open concept living, LVP flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light. This single level home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a oversized double car heated garage, laundry area and much more. Just to note some of the upgrades include a stainless steel kitchen appliance package, central air conditioning, stamped concrete, large patio with a tot tub, fully landscaped with underground sprinklers and a large greenhouse!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $399,000
