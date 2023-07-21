To be completed in Fall of 2023, this new build construction home seamlessly blends elegance with functional living space. This thoughtful floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached double car garage. The floor plan also includes an open-concept living room and kitchen area, complete with vaulted ceilings. The spacious kitchen offers high quality appliances and solid surface countertops. Timber Butte Builders appreciate creating an elevated environment in your home and have done so with many custom features throughout. You've got to see this home! *Pictures are of home still in progress* *Home is to-be-built*
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $399,000
