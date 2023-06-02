2728 George Street has could be your next home! Constructed in 2018, this home offers an open concept floor plan, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a master suite, and stainless steel appliances. Outside you will notice the yard is fully landscaped with underground sprinkling, and a privacy fence in the back. There is ample space in the oversized double car garage for vehicles and your toys! Call your favorite agent to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Good Morning America' paid a surprise visit Wednesday to the Pekin Noodle Parlor in Uptown Butte and presented Jerry Tam a $40,000 check.
Nestled above Butte once stood a piece of paradise. Sounds like the start of a fairy tale — well almost, but not quite.
Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Adria Jawort’s lecture and recent Twitter comments about what she planned to do could have violated recent…
A Wednesday morning fire in Butte charred one home on South Colorado Street and damaged the neighboring house.
The commencement will be from 8 to 10 p.m., with 288 seniors walking across the stage to receive diplomas.