3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $385,000

This 3 bed, 2 bath Mid Century Modern home features a very sleek and contemporary style with it's beautiful wood beams, sleek architecture, and open concept floor plan. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island for additional seating. Sun room and formal dining opens out to private Trex deck for entertaining. Fully finished walkout basement. Lush and mature landscaping surrounds the home that sits on a large corner lot in this very well desired neighborhood located in the Hillcrest School District. Paved driveway, oversized one car garage, and separate carport. View More