3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $379,000

Immaculately well maintained townhouse that won't last long! This open concept floor plan has laundry, kitchen, living room, dining area, bathroom and primary bedroom with a bathroom on the main floor. The basement is finished with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Basement rooms do have egress windows. The home features an attached two car garage, and private concrete patio in the rear of the home for enjoying those summer evenings. Home has central A/C and hot water baseboard heating. Subdivision does have an HOA and there is an underground sprinkler system. Very close to the YMCA.