Immaculately well maintained townhouse that won't last long! This open concept floor plan has laundry, kitchen, living room, dining area, bathroom and primary bedroom with a bathroom on the main floor. The basement is finished with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Basement rooms do have egress windows. The home features an attached two car garage, and private concrete patio in the rear of the home for enjoying those summer evenings. Home has central A/C and hot water baseboard heating. Subdivision does have an HOA and there is an underground sprinkler system. Very close to the YMCA.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed Monday that three additional county residents, including an individual in their 20’s, have di…
Two Butte-Silver Bow police officers told jurors Tuesday how they tailed a Chevy Suburban with two men suspected in the shooting death of Broa…
A Butte policeman who was engaged in a high-speed chase and shootout with two men suspected of killing a Broadwater County deputy believed he …
- Updated
A Missoula man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Rocker in Butte.
Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on a bull elk that was shot and killed northwest of Butte last week.
The Marine Corps recruiter’s advice to Roxanne Arneson landed her in awkward territory when she reported for basic training at the notoriously…
A forensic pathologist testified Monday that gunshot wounds Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore sustained to his face likely came through the…