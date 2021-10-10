 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $364,900

Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located 1 block away from Whittier School!!! Don't let this one pass you by!!! Beautifully appointed and very well cared for, with a master bedroom/master bath and the second bedroom with full bath all on the main floor. 2 living rooms, HUGE RV/Trailer/Basketball court area, Carport, large front yard maintenance free siding and move in ready!!! *Buyer or Buyer's agent to confirm square footage. Basement bedroom is non-conforming.

