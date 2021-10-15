3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $359,000

New Construction!! Target Completion Date - 12/31/2021.(House is under construction) **Pictures are of a similar home. Here is your chance to own a brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage!! This home is being built by Timber Butte Builders LLC, one of Butte's Best!!! The home will feature forced air heat and is set up to have air conditioning added if you desire.(Cost of air conditioning not included in price.) If you are looking for new construction in the city limits, look no further!!