3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $359,000

I dare you not to fall in love with this home. This beautiful, maintained craftsman is located within the Hillcrest School District. This friendly neighborhood is perfect for raising your family or for a quiet retirement home. This home has three bedrooms and two large bathrooms. The home has recently been painted inside and out, new flooring and has a new roof. Please call or text me for an appointment for a private showing or reach out to your favorite realtor. There will be an open house on Sunday March 13th from 1pm-3pm.