3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $350,000

A solid 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the country club area on a peaceful cul-de-sac street. There is a full basement with a bonus room that could be finished to expand the house's livable space. Both bathrooms have been recently updated. Two-car attached garage and a large fenced backyard. This is a great home in a nice neighborhood, across the street from Fleecer Park.

