Updated bungalow in great location. This charmer is in the Hillcrest Elementary School District. This home has been newly renovated to a three bedroom with two spacious bathrooms. The shower in the master is a must see. This single level offers a large family room, laundry room, dining room, and a chef's kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a floating island make this a great place to entertain or just cook a family meal. The 8000+ sq ft lot is fully fenced and has an oversized two car garage. This great property is ready for you to call it home!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prosecutors recently filed additional documents with far more details they believe substantiate the charges against Hubber and Jaeger.
Watch now: See video of a brawl involving dozens of people throwing chairs and punches at a Golden Corral restaurant in Pennsylvania.
When Mary Berg's legs gave out last August, her daughter's knowledge as a nurse and a test at St. James Healthcare quickly pointed to transient ischemic attack.
“She saved my life,” said Berg.
Police blotter: Probation violations; MHP possession arrest; criminal trespass; yelling at passersby
Theft, loitering and drug possession are among Thursday arrests in Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is asking for assistance from the public in locating Shawn Braaten Roane, 56.
Staack's Motorsports in Uptown Butte sells to Missoula-based Maverick Motorsports.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort issues statement about 14-year-old's apparent drowning in an indoor pool.