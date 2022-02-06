3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $350,000

Updated bungalow in great location. This charmer is in the Hillcrest Elementary School District. This home has been newly renovated to a three bedroom with two spacious bathrooms. The shower in the master is a must see. This single level offers a large family room, laundry room, dining room, and a chef's kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a floating island make this a great place to entertain or just cook a family meal. The 8000+ sq ft lot is fully fenced and has an oversized two car garage. This great property is ready for you to call it home!